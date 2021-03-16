At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Stock Price Down 5.3% on Insider Selling

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $28.54 and last traded at $29.18. Approximately 1,020,198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,054,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.

Specifically, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 13,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $325,467.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,971.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 21,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $542,510.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,757 shares of company stock worth $4,644,476 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HOME shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.28.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in At Home Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,411,000 after purchasing an additional 153,182 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,986 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,325,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,952,000 after acquiring an additional 96,567 shares during the period. Bayberry Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 1,187,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,351,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,087,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,819,000 after acquiring an additional 286,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

