Atb Cap Markets Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for PFB (TSE:PFB)

PFB (TSE:PFB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Atb Cap Markets in a research note issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price objective on PFB from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday.

PFB opened at C$21.20 on Friday. PFB has a 12-month low of C$8.02 and a 12-month high of C$23.62. The stock has a market cap of C$144.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$21.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.83.

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

