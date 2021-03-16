Atheios Tops 1-Day Volume of $97.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 71.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 72.7% against the US dollar. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $107,888.98 and approximately $97.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,776.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,771.63 or 0.03176279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.95 or 0.00354903 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.80 or 0.00935507 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.76 or 0.00413728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.73 or 0.00345533 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.50 or 0.00244721 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00021746 BTC.

Atheios Token Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 41,951,603 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,685,983 tokens. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.