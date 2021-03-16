aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Trading Up 26.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s share price was up 26.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $20.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. aTyr Pharma traded as high as $6.31 and last traded at $6.14. Approximately 18,846,180 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,166% from the average daily volume of 1,488,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 89,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04.

About aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

