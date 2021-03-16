Auctus (AUC) Market Capitalization Hits $7.81 Million

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. Auctus has a total market cap of $7.81 million and $13,573.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Auctus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00049642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.58 or 0.00652325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00069663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00026054 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00035134 BTC.

Auctus Token Profile

Auctus is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,619,185 tokens. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org

Auctus Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.