Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Shares Down 9.8%

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.57. 5,223,078 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 11,753,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Get Ault Global alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ault Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Ault Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Ault Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ault Global in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Ault Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ault Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.