Aurora Price Up 50.6% Over Last Week (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Aurora token can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded up 50.6% against the dollar. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $36.79 million and approximately $9.52 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00049353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.15 or 0.00650092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00070388 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00024218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025928 BTC.

About Aurora

AOA is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,882,283,848 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

