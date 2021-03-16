AusNet Services (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) Shares Down 9.1%

AusNet Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) dropped 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 8,135 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 7,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

SAUNF has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of AusNet Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of AusNet Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43.

AusNet Services Ltd owns and operates an electricity transmission network in Australia. It operates through Electricity Distribution, Gas Distribution, Electricity Transmission, and Mondo segments. The Electricity Distribution segment carries electricity from the high voltage transmission network to end users, including metering.

