Auto Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $101,037.00 (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Auto has a total market capitalization of $44.54 million and approximately $101,037.00 worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can now be purchased for about $3,050.92 or 0.05472265 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Auto has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00049940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00013165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.21 or 0.00669413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00072162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026535 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00036283 BTC.

Auto Profile

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

