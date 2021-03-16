AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.73

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$24.73 and traded as high as C$32.05. AutoCanada shares last traded at C$30.88, with a volume of 148,356 shares.

ACQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark lifted their target price on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.73. The stock has a market cap of C$840.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.