Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Short Interest Update

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the February 11th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 445,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $98.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.64. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $98.68.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ALV. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SEB Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.94.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.