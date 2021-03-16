Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives Neutral Rating from Redburn Partners

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Redburn Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AUTL. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ AUTL opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $346.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.06). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,656,000. Woodford Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,643,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 5,033.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after buying an additional 1,368,945 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,955,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after buying an additional 760,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 1,982,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after buying an additional 682,601 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.