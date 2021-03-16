Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Lowered by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,340 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $879,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $189.08 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $189.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.65.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

