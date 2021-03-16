AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Holdings Lowered by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,595 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AN. Truist increased their price objective on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $87.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.77. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $90.78.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $7,926,945.92. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,373 shares of company stock worth $23,926,816. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

