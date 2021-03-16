Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Given New $17.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $586.81 million, a PE ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.24.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,152,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

