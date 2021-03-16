Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) & Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Critical Analysis

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) and Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avalara and Intellicheck’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalara $382.42 million 32.67 -$50.21 million ($0.59) -247.92 Intellicheck $7.66 million 26.92 -$2.55 million ($0.16) -70.00

Intellicheck has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avalara. Avalara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intellicheck, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Avalara has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellicheck has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of Avalara shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Intellicheck shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Avalara shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Intellicheck shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Avalara and Intellicheck’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalara -10.89% -6.97% -4.52% Intellicheck -5.64% -3.57% -3.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avalara and Intellicheck, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalara 0 1 11 0 2.92 Intellicheck 0 0 2 0 3.00

Avalara currently has a consensus target price of $190.86, indicating a potential upside of 30.48%. Intellicheck has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.32%. Given Intellicheck’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intellicheck is more favorable than Avalara.

Summary

Intellicheck beats Avalara on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device for processing and storing transactions on-site for regularly scheduled uploads to AvaTax; Avalara Licensing, an online platform for business licenses and sales tax registrations; VAT Expert, a Web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier value-added tax (VAT) numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes through electronic compliance report validation, electronic invoice authentication and preparation, tax determination, and returns preparation; and Avalara Item Classification, a solution that addresses the process of assigning proper country-specific Harmonized System codes to products. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc., a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. The company also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; PORT ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. It serves government, military, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. and changed its name to Intellicheck, Inc. in May 2017. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

