AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Stock Price Down 6.6%

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s stock price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.41. Approximately 2,160,273 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,587,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVEO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $328.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

