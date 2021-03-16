Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Short Interest Update

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the February 11th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVNW shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Aviat Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Steel Excel Inc. sold 5,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $217,437.12. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 44.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 1,733.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.55. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

Aviat Networks’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Thursday, April 8th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, March 5th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, April 7th.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $70.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.00 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

