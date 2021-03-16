Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CDMO. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

NASDAQ:CDMO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.44. 63,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.40 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $22.13.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. 58.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.