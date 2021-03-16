Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Up 34.4% in February

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the February 11th total of 855,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AVGR opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. Avinger has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.67.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Avinger had a negative net margin of 226.95% and a negative return on equity of 234.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Avinger will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avinger in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 95,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Avinger as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

