Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 133.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,990 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.28% of Avis Budget Group worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,753,000 after buying an additional 1,304,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $72.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.92. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $72.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

CAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,524.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $556,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,176. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

