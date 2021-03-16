Aviva plc (LON:AV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 392.63 ($5.13).

Several research firms have weighed in on AV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aviva to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 383 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Aviva stock opened at GBX 391.10 ($5.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 360.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 311.66. The company has a market capitalization of £15.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205.70 ($2.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 399 ($5.21).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $7.00. Aviva’s payout ratio is 30.09%.

In related news, insider Mohit Joshi acquired 7,618 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £24,987.04 ($32,645.73). Also, insider Patrick Flynn acquired 10,000 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 388 ($5.07) per share, for a total transaction of £38,800 ($50,692.45). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 19,686 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,008.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

