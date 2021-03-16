Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the February 11th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 16.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Avnet by 24.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 664,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 130,486 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 42,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Avnet stock opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. Avnet has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $42.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avnet will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

