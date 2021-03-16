Axe One Day Volume Reaches $64,096.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Axe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0623 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Axe has a total market cap of $327,953.81 and approximately $64,096.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $425.22 or 0.00760091 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000026 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 122.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

