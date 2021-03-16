AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,431 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.22% of AxoGen worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXGN. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in AxoGen by 28,052.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 641,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 639,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AxoGen by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,807,000 after acquiring an additional 142,239 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in AxoGen by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,351,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after acquiring an additional 82,686 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in AxoGen by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,161,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,795,000 after acquiring an additional 81,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AxoGen from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AxoGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $825.74 million, a PE ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $22.89.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. Equities research analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,181,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,869. Corporate insiders own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

