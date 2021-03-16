Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CFO Sells $3,072,622.00 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $3,072,622.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,481 shares in the company, valued at $19,999,574.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ AXON traded down $6.68 on Tuesday, reaching $147.03. The company had a trading volume of 409,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,850. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.30. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $212.37.
Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. On average, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.
Axon Enterprise Company Profile
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.
