Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CFO Sells $3,072,622.00 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $3,072,622.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,481 shares in the company, valued at $19,999,574.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AXON traded down $6.68 on Tuesday, reaching $147.03. The company had a trading volume of 409,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,850. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.30. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. On average, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXON. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

