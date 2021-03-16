Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CRO Sells $3,474,150.00 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CRO Joshua Isner sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $3,474,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,386.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
AXON stock traded down $6.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.03. The stock had a trading volume of 409,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.30. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37.
Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Axon Enterprise
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.
Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.