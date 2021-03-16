Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Insider Sells $1,990,938.00 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.98, for a total value of $1,990,938.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,258,108.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AXON stock traded down $6.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.03. The company had a trading volume of 409,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,850. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $212.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. Analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.