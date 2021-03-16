Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) President Sells $3,372,946.50 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) President Luke Larson sold 22,330 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $3,372,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 66,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON traded down $6.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.03. 409,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.30. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. Equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXON. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

