Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) President Sells $3,372,946.50 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) President Luke Larson sold 22,330 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $3,372,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 66,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ AXON traded down $6.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.03. 409,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.30. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $212.37.
Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. Equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.
Axon Enterprise Company Profile
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.
Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.