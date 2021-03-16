B. Riley Boosts Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Price Target to $14.00

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) had its price target lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Shares of SIC stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $228.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.14 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71. Select Interior Concepts has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Interior Concepts will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.