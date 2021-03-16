B. Riley Raises One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Price Target to $25.00

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OLP opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. One Liberty Properties has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $489.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $42,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 138,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 18,765 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

