Baader Bank Reiterates “€530.00” Price Target for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA)

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a €530.00 ($623.53) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 20.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on RAA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €460.00 ($541.18) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €460.00 ($541.18) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Warburg Research set a €710.00 ($835.29) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Independent Research set a €460.00 ($541.18) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €483.00 ($568.24) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €509.80 ($599.76).

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RAA stock traded down €8.00 ($9.41) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €670.00 ($788.24). The stock had a trading volume of 8,230 shares. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 52 week high of €595.02 ($700.02). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €770.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of €710.62.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.