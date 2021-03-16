Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for about 2.5% of Qtron Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $9,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Baidu by 22,678.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU traded up $7.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $272.97. 167,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,117,378. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.81 and a 200-day moving average of $187.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.53.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

