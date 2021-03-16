Balancer (BAL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $373.01 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Balancer token can now be purchased for about $53.72 or 0.00094690 BTC on exchanges. Balancer has a market cap of $373.01 million and $245.20 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Balancer has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.81 or 0.00454455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00061938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00059684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00113806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00072418 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.18 or 0.00555572 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed

