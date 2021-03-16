Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Balchem worth $10,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Balchem by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Balchem during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCPC opened at $128.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $79.75 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.45.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Balchem’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

