Banano Price Down 45.9% Over Last Week (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Banano has a total market cap of $11.82 million and $146,433.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded down 45.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.85 or 0.00454484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00061873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00049189 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.91 or 0.00656322 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00056522 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,454,077 coins and its circulating supply is 1,204,240,193 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

