Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Trading Up 0.6%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) shares were up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 610 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

A number of brokerages have commented on BNDSY. Banco Sabadell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

