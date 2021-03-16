Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 422,200 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the February 11th total of 550,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 63.8% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 271,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 105,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 354,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLX opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.47. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $16.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.54.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 31.53%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

