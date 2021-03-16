Band Protocol Price Tops $13.18 on Top Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $270.20 million and approximately $91.63 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.18 or 0.00023567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00049519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.56 or 0.00649874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00070376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00025934 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00035216 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

