Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.24 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will report sales of $108.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.99 million and the highest is $108.48 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $68.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $466.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $461.41 million to $483.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $548.23 million, with estimates ranging from $537.66 million to $555.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $113.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.61 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%.

BAND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $14,629,156.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,578 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,430.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 70,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $12,553,449.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,701,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,316 shares of company stock valued at $42,703,943 over the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,845,000 after acquiring an additional 324,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bandwidth by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,805,000 after acquiring an additional 18,058 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,033,000 after acquiring an additional 90,098 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 811,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,698,000 after acquiring an additional 47,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,449,000 after acquiring an additional 106,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $130.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.55 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.27 and a 200-day moving average of $162.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $53.58 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

