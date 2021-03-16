Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Raised by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,939,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 655,750 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 0.7% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Bank of America worth $149,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 30.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 96,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 22,459 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 14,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 44.1% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.23.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $37.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,799,898. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.98. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.