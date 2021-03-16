Bank of America Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Vale (NYSE:VALE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VALE. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vale has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Vale in the third quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vale by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

