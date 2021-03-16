Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 35,346 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,346 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Beyond Meat worth $23,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth about $933,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.06.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $1,778,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,420,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 44,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,985,247. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $148.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.13 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.89. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

