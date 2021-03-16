Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,893,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 75,298 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.48% of Northwest Bancshares worth $24,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,976 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 38,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,590 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

In other news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 47,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $683,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $68,039.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,274.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $238,624 and sold 79,376 shares valued at $1,123,809. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.38%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

