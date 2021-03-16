Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $22.35 Million Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,847,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 568,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.20% of Murphy Oil worth $22,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 658.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 23,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MUR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.23.

MUR opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,507,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $172,314.78. Insiders have sold a total of 137,017 shares of company stock worth $2,494,228 over the last 90 days. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

