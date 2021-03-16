Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $23.02 Million Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,219 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 99,361 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.48% of BOK Financial worth $23,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in BOK Financial by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BOK Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BOK Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $95.80 on Tuesday. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $98.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $494.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.87 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

