Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.45% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $22,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $218.17 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $252.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.64 and a 200-day moving average of $175.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -94.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The company had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $5,498,562.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INSP. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

