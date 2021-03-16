Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 124,499 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.01% of Fluor worth $22,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,579,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365,459 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $38,164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 5,891.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,066 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 977,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 707,675 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 147,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

