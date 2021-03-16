Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,941 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,941 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.06% of Sleep Number worth $24,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 197.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 36,619 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number stock opened at $146.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.38 and its 200 day moving average is $81.80. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The firm had revenue of $567.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Kathleen L. Nedorostek sold 7,370 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total value of $1,018,902.50. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total value of $1,303,134.00. Insiders have sold 25,206 shares of company stock worth $3,107,530 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

