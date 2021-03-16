Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 56,534 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,424,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,534 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.54% of TechnipFMC worth $22,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 2.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.80 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

FTI stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 4.54%.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

